New Brunswick minister who was diagnosed with brain tumour returns to cabinet

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick minister who took time off to get treatment for a brain tumour will be returning to work with a new portfolio.

Premier Susan Holt says Alyson Townsend will now serve as minister responsible for labour.

Holt says Townsend will begin her new role effective immediately.

Townsend was minister of post-secondary education, training and labour before she took time off in February for surgery and other treatment.

Holt welcomed Townsend to the position, saying it was important for government to have a voice at the table when it comes to labour.

The premier says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Jean-Claude D’Amours, who had taken up the portfolio of post-secondary education, training and labour, will continue in the role.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.