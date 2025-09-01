Wildfire within 1 kilometre of recently evacuated Fort Providence, N.W.T.

A telephone pole burnt in a residential area destroyed by the wildfires is shown in Enterprise, Northwest Territories on Wednesday October 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A wildfire that forced residents of a small Northwest Territories community to evacuate continues to threaten the town.

The territorial government says a wildfire is now within one kilometre of Fort Providence and is approaching at the southeast edge of the community

The community of about 600 people southwest of Yellowknife was ordered to evacuate on Sunday after a forecast of strong winds risked flames reaching the north side of town.

The fire caused by lightning began on July 7 and has so far scorched 890 square kilometres of land.

Residents affected by the fire have been directed to go to a reception centre in Hay River, located about 180 kilometres southeast of Fort Providence.

Fort Providence is the second community in the Northwest Territories to have been evacuated since Friday when 500 residents living in Whati were ordered out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.

