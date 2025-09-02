A man dead after workplace fall in an industrial area of Quebec City: police

A Quebec City police car parked in Quebec City on March 12, 2024. The police force announced Monday that a 58-year-old man died from his injuries after falling from an elevated work station in the Duberger industrial park area on Friday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Police are reporting a man has succumbed to his injuries after falling from an elevated work station on a job site in an industrial part of Quebec City.

Quebec City police say the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning in the Duberger industrial park area.

Police say the man was reported to be unconscious on the ground outside of a building on Léon-Harmel Street.

The 58-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he succumbed to on Monday, police say.

The police service believes the death was likely an accident.

Since it involved the man’s workplace, Quebec’s workplace health and safety board has also been called to look into the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.