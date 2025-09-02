Federal NDP officially launches race to find next leader

Then New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses supporters accompanied by his wife Gurkiran Kaur at his campaign headquarters on election night in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

OTTAWA — The federal NDP today officially launched the race to find its next leader.

In a news release, the party says there has been strong interest in the contest since Aug. 20, when the application packages were made available.

Former leader Jagmeet Singh resigned after he and the party suffered a stunning defeat in April’s federal election.

Registered party members will vote on Singh’s permanent successor at a national convention in March using a ranked ballot, which allows delegates to list candidates in their preferred order.

Anyone running for the leadership must obtain at least 10 per cent of the required number of signatures from New Democrats aged 25 years or younger.

Candidates must also collect at least 50 signatures from each of five regions — the Atlantic, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies, and B.C. and the North.

With files from David Baxter