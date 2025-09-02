Hundreds of empty shell casings, broken glass and garbage left behind after ‘reckless gunfire’ in Muskoka

Georgian Bay Township officials call for safety after a bridge is used for reckless shooting.

Officials say they are alarmed after online videos surfaced appearing to show several individuals firing off multiple guns from a bridge near MacTier.

The location, a hydro access road and trail often used by residents for ATVing, snowmobiling and camping, is now littered with hundreds of empty bullet shells, broken glass and garbage.

“It’s very disappointing that we have these folks, unfortunately, playing with their various calibre firearms,” said resident Richard.

Ontario police released a video over the weekend appealing for information about the incidents. “We’re aware. We’re investigating,” OPP stated in a social media post on Saturday.

OPP Sgt. Joe Brisebois noted the investigation into the incident is more complex than it may seem.

“There are all types of weapons, not not just your typical shotgun,” said OPP Sgt. Joe Brisebois. “There’s all types of weapons that you can see on the videos, a wide variety of them.”

Hydro One says it’s aware of the activity near its equipment. In an email to CTV News Tuesday afternoon, the power company said the safety of its crews and the public are its top priority, adding it was cooperating with the OPP investigation.

Township officials say the location’s use for “careless discharge of firearms” puts both people and wildlife at risk.

“When you discharge that amount and that quantity of shells in the environment and start shooting up, you know, propane tanks, we have many areas here that are, you know, significant wetlands,” said Georgian Bay Township CAO Greg Mariotti.

“We urge the public to report unsafe behaviour and support the OPP in their efforts to stop this before someone gets seriously hurt.” stated Georgian Bay Township Mayor Peter Koetsier.

Local politicians also weighed in.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith said the discharge of firearms in this manner “threatens public safety and will not be tolerated.” He added the behaviour seen in the videos “does a disservice” to the thousands of responsible gun owners across the region.

MP Scott Aitchison said he had heard from residents who are “rightly alarmed” by the videos, calling the behaviour “unacceptable.” Aitchison stressed the region’s long tradition of safe and respectful hunting and sport shooting, adding that this display could potentially be tragic.

“What we’ve seen reported abandons those values and jeopardizes people and families who are simply out walking or riding,” he stated.

The Township says it will continue to advocate for community safety and asks anyone with information to report it to the authorities.

