The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are seen in the night sky near Yellowknife in Canada's Northwest Territories, early Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The northern lights could be visible across much of Canada tonight.

A forecast from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows there is a high probability of aurora activity Tuesday night and early Wednesday, particularly over western and northern parts of Canada.

With clear and dark skies, the dazzling display should be visible directly overhead across much of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the territories and northern parts of Ontario and Quebec. With dark conditions and an uninterrupted view of the northern horizon, the lights could also be visible from southern Ontario and Quebec and in western parts of the Atlantic provinces.

aurora forecast U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aurora forecast. (NOAA)

According to the NOAA, the light show is expected to last for much of the night and peak in intensity between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. eastern. Most of Canada lies within tonight’s “view line,” with the only exceptions being parts of southern Ontario and eastern portions of the Atlantic provinces.

The heightened aurora activity is being caused by a coronal mass ejection, which is a large burst of plasma and magnetic field from the sun. Increased solar activity also led to heightened aurora activity Monday night and early Tuesday.