Welland, Ont., man charged in alleged home break-in, sex assault of child: police

A 25-year-old man has been charged with breaking into a home in Welland, Ont., and sexually assaulting a young child, who suffered serious injuries, according to police.

The Niagara Regional Police Service say emergency responders were called to Crowland Avenue and York Street around 8:59 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Upon entering the home, officers noted the front door showed signs of being forced open.

The victim, who was under the age of five, had serious injuries. They were taken to a hospital outside the region for “advanced medical care.” Police on Monday said the child remains there in stable condition.

The child’s parents told police a stranger broke into the home sometime after 10 p.m. the night before. They were also unaware of the break-in and assault until the following morning.

“While inside the residence, unbeknownst to the parents, their child was sexually assaulted,” police said in a news release.

Police say a neighbour shared video from their surveillance camera and a suspect was identified.

Daniel Senecal, of Welland, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, assault, assault by choking, break and enter, and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

Witnesses, or anyone else with information that could help with the investigation, can contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111, option #3, ext. 1009898. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.