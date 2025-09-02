Strike deadline passes for B.C. public service staff

Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union picket outside a B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch facility, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, August 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — The deadline has passed for possible strike action to begin in British Columbia by an array of public service workers that includes liquor store staff, community college instructors and municipal workers.

Paul Finch, president of the BC General Employees’ Union and public service bargaining committee chair, announced Friday that a 72-hour notice of a potential strike had been issued, meaning strike action could come as early as this morning.

The BCGEU has about 34,000 members in fields including social services, health care, education, government liquor stores, prisons, courts and public administration.

The union announced Monday that a portion of its members -- though it would not specify which -- would be walking the picket lines starting this morning.

It says in a news release that Finch will join striking workers in Victoria, and there will also be picket lines in Prince George and Surrey.

The union said the strike vote was called after a breakdown in negotiations between the union and the agency in July, and it was revealed after voting closed on Friday that 92.7 per cent of members were in support of job action “if necessary.”

Finch said the union is seeking a four per cent general wage increase in the first year and 4.25 per cent in the second year, as well as an unspecified cost-of-living adjustment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.