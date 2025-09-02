Sudbury, Ont., police search for three suspects in double homicide

Greater Sudbury Police have released photos of three suspects in a double homicide that took place Friday evening in Sudbury. (Greater Sudbury Police Service/Facebook)

Police in Greater Sudbury have released photos of three suspects wanted in connection with two murders in the city last weekend.

“Detectives have obtained images of three men believed to be involved in the incident,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Murder suspect3 Greater Sudbury Police have released photos of three suspects in a double homicide that took place Friday evening in Sudbury. (Supplied)

“Anyone with information related to the identities of the three men or their whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately at 705-675-9171, ext. 2320.”

A man and a woman were shot to death Friday night in the city at an apartment building on Paris Street, according to Sudbury Police. The man has been identified as a 29-year-old from southern Ontario, but his identity is being withheld by police.

Also killed was a 41-year-old woman who has not been identified.

On Sunday, police said they charged Stephanie Labelle, 32, with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the murders.

Murder suspect2 Greater Sudbury Police have released photos of three suspects in a double homicide that took place Friday evening in Sudbury. (Supplied)

Keaton Pren, 44, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the incident. Pren was in weekend bail court and was remanded into custody.

Police responded to the deaths at 10:23 p.m. Friday, when a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots from inside the apartment building at 1960 Paris St. The two victims were found on one of the floors of the building when police arrived.

“Based on preliminary information, this is believed to be a targeted incident involving individuals known to each other,” police said.

“There is no threat to the general public.”