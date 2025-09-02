Winnipeg man facing bestiality charge, cats rescued from home: police

A Winnipeg police vehicle is photographed at a scene in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Warning: This story contains information readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A Winnipeg man is facing bestiality and animal cruelty charges following a recent police investigation.

According to police, the Winnipeg Humane Society’s Animal Protection Services contacted officers in June about an incident where a man went to hospital for injuries caused by an animal in his care.

“The Animal Protection Services learned through their investigation, that the man had committed sexual acts on the animals in his home, one of which resulted in his injuries,” Winnipeg police said in a news release.

On June 13, investigators and animal protection officers attended the home and removed three cats. They were taken to a veterinarian for examination and were later sheltered at the Humane Society.

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man, whose name was not released, was arrested on Aug. 28. He is facing charges of bestiality and two animal cruelty related offences. None of the charges have been proven in court.

He was released on an undertaking.