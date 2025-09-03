$43.7 million in cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge

Cocaine seized by the CBSA at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry on August 14, 2025. (Canada Border Services Agency)

A total of 349 kilograms of cocaine has been seized by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Edward, Ont. The lot is worth $43.7 million.

The cocaine was seized in two different incidents.

On Aug. 13, the CBSA said a commercial truck came from the U.S. at the bridge and was sent for a secondary inspection. During that inspection, officers found suspected cocaine in six boxes, according to a news release.

The weight of the seized drugs was 150 kilograms, valued at $18.8 million.

A 28-year-old Brampton man was then transferred and arrested by the RCMP.

The next day on Aug. 14, a tractor-trailer from the U.S. was also sent for a secondary inspection. A total of 199 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized by officers, valued at $24.9 million.

A 38-year-old Etobicoke man was also arrested by the RCMP.

Both accused are facing charges of importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

“These two successful seizures highlight the great work being done every day by the CBSA and RCMP at the border,” said Chief Superintendent Chris Leather with Central Region RCMP.

“The RCMP remains committed to working diligently with our partners to protect Canadians from the threats posed by drug trafficking.”

Investigations continue, RCMP said.