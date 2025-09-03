Crews work overnight to restore water to Newfoundland town following state of emergency

Mayor of Conception Bay South, N.L. Darrin Bent explains how a leak in a major concrete pipe sapped water levels, causing the town’s state of emergency.

Thanks to overnight repairs, taps are set to flow again in a Newfoundland town that was on the cusp of running out of water.

The town of Conception Bay South declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after discovering that its water supply was severely depleted. With only a few hours of water left for the town of about 27,000 people, crews soon discovered a leak in the 50-year-old cement water main that supplies the community from a treatment plant in neighbouring St. John’s.

“We realized then that we probably had two to three, maybe four, hours of water left for the entire town,” Conception Bay South Mayor Darrin Bent told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “I’ve heard from a number of resident at higher elevations that their water is gone now.”

Crews from St. John’s worked through the night to repair the pipe, which is now flowing again and refilling the town’s water tanks. According to the Conception Bay South town website, a state of emergency will remain in effect until the water supply is completely restored. To conserve water, schools and businesses have been ordered to remain closed, with exceptions for pharmacies and gas stations.

“The Town’s priority remains ensuring adequate water pressure and volume for fire suppression,” a Wednesday morning update on the town’s website explained. “Residents are asked to continue conserving water to help replenish the tanks more quickly.”

Also known as C.B.S., Conception Bay South spent much of August facing emergency alerts and evacuation orders as wildfires raged in nearby communities.

“Our biggest concern really at this point is our emergency water supply for our firefighting services,” Bent said. “Towns in the area have stepped up and sent water tankers to the town for our use in case there is a structural fire.”

With files from CTV National News journalist Garrett Barry and The Canadian Press