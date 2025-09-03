WestJet places order for 67 Boeing planes in fleet renewal plan

A pilot taxis a WestJet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WestJet said on Wednesday it ordered 67 Boeing aircraft as part of a fleet renewal, including seven 787-9 Dreamliners, and 60 737-10 MAX narrowbodies as part of a fleet renewal plan.

The Calgary-based carrier said it also secured options for an additional 25 737-10 MAX and four Dreamliners, with deliveries running through 2034.

WestJet currently operates 193 passenger aircraft and has an order book of 123 jets and 40 options.

The average age of its fleet is 10 years.

“With the addition of these aircraft, WestJet has thelargest order book of any airline in Canada and will double our fleet of Dreamliners,” chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech said.

He said the Boeing planes are expected to significantly improve fuel efficiency.

Boeing says the 737 MAX family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent and cuts airframe maintenance costs by 14 per cent.