

The Canadian Press





CHASIV YAR, Ukraine - Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.

In an Instagram post, humanitarian group Road to Relief says Anthony “Tonko” Ihnat was killed while travelling in a vehicle with three other volunteers with the organization.

The group says they were on their way to check on civilians in the town of Ivanivske, in the Bakhmut region, when their vehicle was hit by Russian fire.

The post says German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were badly injured and hospitalized, while the status of Spanish volunteer and Road to Relief Director Emma Igual remains unknown.

However, Spain's acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told Spanish media that authorities in Madrid had received “verbal confirmation” of the 32-year-old Igual's death.

Road to Relief's LinkedIn page says the group was established in March 2022 to help people in Ukraine flee areas affected by the war.

-- With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023.