

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Canadian soldiers will be sent to help care for residents at a Pickering long-term care home where 40 residents have died so far of COVID-19.

Deputy Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe confirmed Orchard Villa long-term care home, whose infection control duties were earlier handed over to the local hospital authority, will be one of the five Ontario sites for the deployment of a Canadian Armed Forces medical team.

On Thursday, staff at Orchard Villa informed families of residents that 131 of the 233 residents at the facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ashe said he’s been asking for the military to help the facility for more than a week.

COVID-19 infections among staff at the facility led to a severe shortage.

Approximately 50 soldiers, led by an officer who is also a registered nurse, will eventually begin work at the facility.

Families of residents at the facility have complained that they learn of developments such as the number of deaths that have occurred from media reports rather than the facility’s administrators.