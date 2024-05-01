Motorists travelling to and from Toronto and Wasaga Beach this weekend should expect to see “increased military traffic” on roads and highways between the two destinations.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) says it will be conducting a training exercise from Friday to Sunday that will include personnel from the Canadian Army Reserve. During that time, military vehicles will "conduct convoy and supply operations training" along highways 401 and 400, and others.

Soldiers participating in the training, dubbed Exercise Trillium Venture, will not be carrying weapons or ammunition, according to the CAF.

“This training exercise ensures our readiness to respond to emergencies, such as flooding and wildfires in Canadian communities in cooperation with other domestic agencies,” the CAF said in a news release announcing the exercise.

Members of the public are asked to take “extra caution” when approaching the military vehicles, the CAF said.

Reserves will make planned, short stops along the pre-determined routes between North York and Wasaga Beach, transiting through the CAF base in Borden, for rest, fuel, scheduled maintenance, and other training.

The CAF said it has taken measures to ensure the exercise causes minimum inconvenience in areas along the route.