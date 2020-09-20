A Canadian has been arrested at the Peace Bridge Crossing in Buffalo, New York on Sunday after a letter containing ricin was sent to the White House, CTV News has learned.

On Saturday, Canadian law enforcement was called in to help the FBI investigate after American authorities found that a letter addressed to the White House contained the poison ricin.

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, an American law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

The letter contained ricin, a toxic substance found naturally in castor beans, according to the RCMP.

With files from the Canadian Press.

