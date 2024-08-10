

The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Canada's Phil Kim has won a gold medal in men's breaking at the Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old from Vancouver, who goes by B-Boy Phil Wizard in breaking circles, captured the first men's Olympic gold in the sport.

Breaking made its Olympic debut in Paris, but it isn't on the menu for Los Angeles in 2028.

Kim defeated home-country favourite Danis Civil (Dany Dann) of France in the final by winning all three rounds of their battle.

Kim also beat Civil 2-0 in their first bout of the group stage.

The Canadian scored a 3-0 semifinal win over Japan's Shigeyuki Nakarai (Shigekix), who lost the bronze-medal battle 3-0 to Victor Montalvo (Victor) of the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.