

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Canadian Bankers Association says the country's banks will observe a moment of silence on Monday in honour of the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, but they will remain open for normal business.

The association says the banks are committed to delivering essential services that Canadians rely upon.

It encouraged customers to contact their bank for more information about hours and services.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Monday will be a holiday for federal government workers to mourn the monarch.

B.C., Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador are also following suit, closing government offices and schools, while Manitoba is closing all non-essential government services and offices, but leaving schools open.

Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta are not recognizing the holiday .

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.