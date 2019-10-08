Canadian born James Peebles wins Nobel prize in physics this year
In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 6:40AM EDT
STOCKHOLM - Canadian born scientist James Peebles is one of three people who have won the Nobel Prize in Physics this year.
He won the award “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology.”
Peebles is a physics professor at Princeton University in New Jersey.
He was born in St. Boniface, Man., and did his undergraduate studies at the University of Manitoba before moving to Princeton for graduate studies.
He shares the prize with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.
Mayor and Queloz won “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”