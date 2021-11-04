

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The head of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it's "irrational" for Canada to require fully vaccinated travellers to complete an expensive COVID-19 test before crossing the border.

All travellers over the age of five, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test in order to enter the country.

It can cost between $150 and $300, making it prohibitively expensive for many families.

Perrin Beatty, president of the business group, says the test requirement does not appear to be based on science, and is redundant for fully vaccinated travellers.

The latest figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada show that of all COVID-19 tests completed at the border on vaccinated travellers between Aug. 9 and Oct. 21, only 0.18 per cent were positive.

For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travellers, 0.91 per cent were positive.