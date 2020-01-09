

The Canadian Press





Canadian crafters are stitching critter-sized mittens, pouches and blankets for animals that have been impacted by the wildfires ravaging Australia.

The Australia-based Animal Rescue Craft Guild put out a call for handmade items to comfort injured or orphaned koalas, baby kangaroos and bats who have lost their habitat.

A Canadian offshoot sprang up on Facebook and amassed thousands of members in a matter of days.

Bonnie Beach, an organizer with the Canadian Animal Rescue Craft Guild, says crafters from coast to coast have pulled out their scissors and needles to contribute to the effort.

Creations include mittens for koalas with burned paws, snuggly pouches for orphaned baby kangaroos, crocheted bird nests and patchwork wallaby hammocks.

Beach says volunteers have set up dozens donation drop-off sites across Canada, but the cost of shipping the cargo to Australia can be prohibitively expensive.

Volunteer Debbie Perry says she's traversed the Greater Toronto Area collecting contributions, and has enlisted Australia-bound travellers to carry some of the crafts in their baggage.

More than half a billion animals are believe to have perished in the fires.