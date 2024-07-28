Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey claims Olympic bronze in Paris
Eleanor Harvey, of Canada, celebrates her win over Martina Favaretto, of Italy, in the women's individual foil in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
Published Sunday, July 28, 2024 3:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2024 3:54PM EDT
Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey has won Canada's second medal of the Paris Olympics, capturing bronze in the women's individual foil on Sunday.
The 29-year-old from Hamilton topped Italy's Alice Volpi 15-12 for the win, which marks Canada's best-ever finish in an individual fencing event.
Harvey's aggressive start paid off with the 12th-ranked Canadian chalking up the first three points of the match.
The No. 3-seed Italian battled back and cut the deficit to 6-3 before Harvey replied with a series of strikes that gave her a 9-4 lead heading into the second round.
Volpi was ferocious to start the middle frame, scoring six straight points to level the score at 10-10.
Harvey continued to fight and, when the referee confirmed she had scored the decisive point, she dropped to her knees.
Swimmer Summer McIntosh won Canada's first medal of the Games — a silver — in the women's 400-metre freestyle on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.