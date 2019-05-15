

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in April posted their first year-over-year increase since December 2017.

The association says home sales last month were up 4.2 per cent compared with a year ago, when they hit a seven-year low for the month.

The improvement came as gains in Montreal and the Toronto region outweighed a decline in the B.C. Lower Mainland.

On a month-over-month basis, sales through the Multiple Listing Service rose 3.6 per cent in April.

The national average price for homes sold in April was $494,978, up 0.3 per cent from the same month in 2018.

Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area, two of the country's most expensive markets, the average price was just over $391,000.