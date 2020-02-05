

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man waiting anxiously for word of when a Canadian plane will land to evacuate him and more than 200 others from the quarantined Chinese city of Wuhan told CP24 Wednesday he hadn’t even been told of the latest 21-hour flight delay caused by weather conditions.

“I didn’t even know it was due to bad weather, I just heard it from you. So that gives you an idea about the (government’s) communication,” Steven Li said from his home in Wuhan, the epicentre of the ongoing 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

Li told CP24 the last 24 hours for him has involved fixing a driver to take him to the airport only to have the man cancel at the last minute, approach police and paramilitary staffed checkpoints but fail to pass through them even though he had a Canadian government-issued document he thought would allow him to pass, and waiting at least 10 hours for diplomats at Canada’s embassy and consulates to answer his emails.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters Wednesday that Canada’s chartered evacuation plane, ready and fuelled in Hanoi, Vietnam, would be delayed by 21 hours due to weather along the route.

Nobody apparently told Li. And even before the latest delay, he said the flight information kept changing.

“They didn’t even tell me when the flight was – first they told us to get to the airport by 11 p.m. — then they changed it this morning to 8p.m.”

The city of Wuhan, some 11 million people, along with the surrounding province of Hubei is under a full cordon enforced by local police, paramilitaries and the People’s Liberation Army.

All flights, rail traffic and other public transit are shut down, and private automobile travel is heavily restricted. Roads have been covered by metres of earth in places to prevent motorists from leaving.

So in order to make his way to the airport, Li said he had to make arrangements with someone both willing to drive him and also with permission to drive.

“We had one driver who was willing to do it. But he cancelled last minute today,” Li said, speaking at 1:30 a.m. local time. “We were lucky to manage to get one within a couple hours, but it was very difficult.”

After getting underway, Li said his driver got to a checkpoint, where he learned he would not be able to continue on to the airport.

“We got there early – waited four and a half hours – then we called the consulate – they said they were getting some paperwork to pass it down the local government so they could allow us through the checkpoint,” he said. “But it turns out that nobody was actually even going to go.”

“Some fellow Canadians called the local government saying that no one would be coming,” Li said, referring to others who may have been made aware of the latest 21-hour flight delay.

“So had we not had those people call the local government, we would have probably sat there (at the checkpoint) until now,” he said.

Champagne said 211 people will be on the first evacuation flight, whenever it manages to arrive in Wuhan.

So far, the governments of Russia, Germany, Britain, France, United States, South Korea, Bangladesh, Japan, Indonesia, Iran, Italy and Mexico, among others, have been able to complete an evacuation flight or arrange for their citizens to leave on a plane belonging to another country.

Wuhan has been under quarantine for more than two weeks.

During that time, Li said the mood in his neighbourhood has remained calm, if not exuberant.

“From the people I am talking to – they’re doing pretty fine – given everyone would rather be a much better, more social environment.”

Speaking to CP24, Li said he doesn’t have much success getting through to Canadian diplomats by phone, preferring to send emails.

He said he’d been waiting for a response from the Canadian government to his last message for about ten hours.

Even so, he said he recognizes the severity and unique nature of the situation confronting the government.

“I feel like the Canadian government is trying their best. Given the circumstance – this isn’t something they deal with too often. It’s probably something that’s new to them as well.”

The coronavirus outbreak has so far sickened at least 24,000 people, killing nearly 500.