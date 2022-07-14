Devlin DeFrancesco is used to going fast, but on Thursday morning, the professional IndyCar driver slowed things down to catch up with the doctors at a Toronto hospital who saved his life as a baby.

On Jan. 17, 2000, the world’s now number 22 ranked driver was born 15 weeks early and weighed less than one kilogram.

He was nursed back to health by the neonatal medical team at Sunnybrook Hospital’s DAN Women & Babies Program and credits their work for the success he has experienced on the international racing stage

“Without them, I wouldn't have made it very far. I'm very, very lucky to be around,” he told the Canadian Press last month.

The 22-year-old driver would go on to spend the first four months of his life in an incubator at the Toronto hospital, where he overcame several significant health complications, including a collapsed lung and a serious brain bleed.

DeFrancesco’s story is unfortunately not unique.

Of the more than 4,000 babies born through Sunnybrook’s DAN Women & Babies Program, more than 500 babies spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Because of that, DeFrancesco and his family launched the Racing for the Tiniest Babies fundraiser, which aims to share his story while also matching donations to the DAN Women & Babies Program and neonatal intensive care unit up to $250,000.

“I think raising awareness about my story and giving hope to other families in very, very similar situations to what I was in is a huge part of this campaign,” DeFrancesco said.

DeFrancesco spent Thursday morning at the hospital, meeting the doctors who saved his life, some of whom remember when Devlin was there as a patient.

The Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport driver also took time to showcase the Sunnybrook-branded racing helmet and suit he will wear when he makes his Honda Indy Toronto debut this weekend.

With files from The Canadian Press