Canadian-Israeli 22-year-old woman dead, family says
A couple hugs next to candles lighted in honour of victims of the Hamas attacks during a vigil at the Dizengoff square in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 14, 2023 9:57AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 14, 2023 9:57AM EDT
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
