

The Canadian Press





Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada say they are closely following the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as it enters its third day.

Hamas freed 17 more hostages today as part of the deal, with Israel scheduled to free 39 Palestinian prisoners later in the day.

Stephen Brown, the CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, says he hopes the four-day ceasefire will lead to a longer truce and the first steps toward lasting peace.

Michael Mostyn, the CEO of Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith, says he has mixed emotions about the deal because not all of the 240 hostages kidnapped by Hamas and other militant groups will be released.

He says he worries the pause in fighting will allow Hamas to rebuild, adding he sees the total destruction of the group classified as a terrorist organization in Canada as the only path to peace.

A fourth exchange is expected on Monday — the last day of the ceasefire — during which a total of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed. All are women and minors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023.