Canadian international Jonathan David scored a hat trick to lift Lille to a 3-0 win over Le Havre in French Ligue 1 play Saturday.

The 24-year-old from Ottawa upped his season total to 11 goals in league play, tied for second place behind PSG star Kylian Mbappe's 20. David has six goals in the last three homes games.

Mbappe and league leader Paris-Saint-Germain played at Nantes late Saturday.

David is Lille's record signing, costing the northern club 27 million euros (C$39.2 million) in 2020. He is expected to join a bigger team next season.

David, who now has 16 goals in all competitions, exited to applause on the 75th minute at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lille went ahead in the 13th minute off a free kick. Le Havre goalkeeper Arthur Desmas made a fine one-handed save to deny a header off the set piece but only managed to send the ball in the direction of an unmarked David, who knocked it home.

David doubled the lead in the 43rd minute, beating Demas with a delicate chip after being put in behind the defence by Angel Gomes.

The Canadian capped his hat trick from the penalty spot in the 48th minute. A diving Desmas got his hand to David's shot but could not stop him tucking the rebound in.

The win moved Lille into third spot in the Ligue 1 table at 10-8-4. Le Havre was 12th at 5-9-8.

David has 26 goals in 45 appearances for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024