

The Canadian Press





PITTSBURGH - A Canadian man is among 20 people who were honoured Tuesday by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

James Giles of Terrace, B.C., was recognized by the Pittsburgh-based fund for his bravery in October 2016 when he twice ran into a burning neighbour's home to save two young siblings.

Giles had previous experience in emergency response, but was acting as a Good Samaritan when he rushed to help after spotting flames shooting from the home in Terrace, about 150 kilometres east of Prince Rupert.

In March, 2017, Giles applied to join the fire department in Terrace, saying he was impressed by the effective response of the firefighters and was moved to apply when the department launched a recruitment drive.

The Hero Fund commission was founded and endowed by the late U.S. steel magnate and philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie. It has awarded roughly US$39 million to about 10,000 heroes or their families since 1904.

Seven of the honorees on the latest list died while trying to save others.