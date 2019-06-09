

The Canadian Press





A Quebec man who died following an alleged robbery attempt in Sint Maarten was shot while trying to protect his daughter, his family said.

A family member identified the Canadian victim as Sylvain Valade from Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, a town in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.

Global Affairs Canada said Saturday a Canadian citizen had died in Florida after an incident in the Caribbean nation, but declined to provide further information.

The victim's daughter, Yanie Valade, paid tribute to her father in an emotional Facebook post, saying he died a hero.

"The images are constantly turning in my head, and the sound of the shot haunts me," she wrote.

"My beloved papa, you left as a hero, you saved my life and you protected me until your last breath, just like you always did."

Sint Maarten police have said in a news release that a Canadian man was shot Wednesday night after a robbery. They said the man was walking with his daughter when the two were approached by a suspect who attempted to steal from them.

Police said after a brief struggle, the man was shot and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was flown abroad for medical treatment but did not survive.

Sint Maarten's justice and tourist ministers have condemned the violent act and said the government is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Police say there is no suspect description and they are asking for witnesses to come forward.