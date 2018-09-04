

The Associated Press





BURLINGTON, Vt. -- A Montreal man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison after he admitted smuggling about 100 handguns into Canada across the Vermont-Quebec border.

Alexis Vlachos appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt., on Tuesday.

Vlachos will be given credit for the 43 months he has been in custody since he was arrested in Canada prior to his extradition to the United States.

Vlachos pleaded guilty last January to the smuggling that occurred in 2010 and 2011.

Some of the handguns were left in the bathroom of a library that straddles the border between Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Que.

He also admitted walking across the border with other handguns.

In court, Vlachos apologized for his actions and said his criminal past is behind him.