

The Canadian Press





MEXICO CITY (AP) - A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun , Mexican authorities said Wednesday.

Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo did not give the man's name. They said the shooting occurred at a gym inside the mall. They said he had been convicted in Canada of gang-related offenses, including possession of illicit funds.

Canada's Global Affairs office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It would not be the first time Canadians killed in the area were later found to have criminal backgrounds.

In January 2022, two Canadians - one of them sought by Interpol - were killed at a nearby resort in Playa del Carmen, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.