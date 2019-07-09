Canadian Military's second-in-command to resign, links decision with Mark Norman case
Lieutenant-General Paul Wynnyk, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, speaks as he joins other representatives from the Department of National Defence and Statistics Canada to hold a news conference to address the findings in the 2018 Statistics Canada Survey on Sexual Misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:49PM EDT
OTTAWA - The military's second-in-command, Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk, is resigning.
The move, which is effective on Aug. 9, comes only weeks after the federal government agreed to a settlement with Wynnyk's predecessor, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.
It was believed at that time that Wynnyk would remain as the Canadian Forces' vice-chief of the defence staff for the foreseeable future.
But in a letter obtained by Global News, Wynnyk reportedly links his resignation to an attempt by the military's top officer, Gen. Jonathan Vance, to reinstate Norman.
Wynnyk writes that Vance asked him shortly after the breach-of-trust case against Norman was dropped in May to step down before reversing course following the government's settlement with Norman.
But Wynnyk says when Vance asked him to stay on, he declined.
Wynnyk's departure represents the latest round of turmoil for the Canadian Forces following Norman's suspension in January 2017.