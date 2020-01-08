

The Canadian Press





Reaction to a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, on Wednesday:

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne: "Tragic news regarding Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians. I have been in touch with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves."

Transport Minister Marc Garneau: "My thoughts are with all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy involving Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 carrying many Canadians. We are in touch with our international counterparts and Canada is offering technical assistance to the upcoming investigation."

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukrainian ambassador to Canada: "My heart is broken. We will have to go through this terrible pain together with our Canadian brothers and sisters. Ukraine is working with the Iranian authorities on the ground to identify the dead and help their families. Our deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. It is devastating."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford: "Absolute terrible news coming out of Iran this morning. We are waiting to hear more about what happened and who was on the plane. My heart breaks for the families and communities looking for answers about their loved ones. You're in our thoughts and prayers this morning."

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq: "I think most of us woke up this morning with heavy hearts. I'm thinking about Canadians across the country and around the globe, and hoping for positivity and happier developments in the days to come. I hope you stay well and hopeful, if you can."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: "There are no words. 176 lives lost. 63 Canadians won't be coming home. These families deserve clear answers, but whatever the cause, this is devastating. Love to their families, friends, and communities and to everyone touched by this tragedy."