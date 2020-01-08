Canadian politicians react to Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176
A man places a memorial poster showing a Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, and and a candle, the words reading "Tehran - Kyiv, we're mourning" outside the Iranian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials in Ukraine said. The portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani killed by U.S. airstrike in Iraq is seen behind. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 10:32AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 10:37AM EST
Reaction to a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, on Wednesday:
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne: "Tragic news regarding Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians. I have been in touch with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves."
------
Transport Minister Marc Garneau: "My thoughts are with all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy involving Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 carrying many Canadians. We are in touch with our international counterparts and Canada is offering technical assistance to the upcoming investigation."
------
Andriy Shevchenko, Ukrainian ambassador to Canada: "My heart is broken. We will have to go through this terrible pain together with our Canadian brothers and sisters. Ukraine is working with the Iranian authorities on the ground to identify the dead and help their families. Our deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. It is devastating."
------
Ontario Premier Doug Ford: "Absolute terrible news coming out of Iran this morning. We are waiting to hear more about what happened and who was on the plane. My heart breaks for the families and communities looking for answers about their loved ones. You're in our thoughts and prayers this morning."
------
Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq: "I think most of us woke up this morning with heavy hearts. I'm thinking about Canadians across the country and around the globe, and hoping for positivity and happier developments in the days to come. I hope you stay well and hopeful, if you can."
------
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: "There are no words. 176 lives lost. 63 Canadians won't be coming home. These families deserve clear answers, but whatever the cause, this is devastating. Love to their families, friends, and communities and to everyone touched by this tragedy."