Canadian politicians and prominent figures took to social media Saturday afternoon to congratulate Joe Biden on his U.S. presidential victory.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

His win came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Here are some tweets from Canadians congratulating the President-elect.