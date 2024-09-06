Canadian resident arrested over alleged New York terror plot
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 6, 2024 6:10PM EDT
U.S. authorities say a Canadian resident has been arrested in Quebec over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jewish people in New York.
The U.S. Department of Justice says Pakistani national Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the attack it says was to take place next month.
