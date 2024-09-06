

The Canadian Press





U.S. authorities say a Canadian resident has been arrested in Quebec over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jewish people in New York.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Pakistani national Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the attack it says was to take place around Oct. 7, the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel last year.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland says Khan is alleged to have had the goal of "slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible."

He says Khan was arrested thanks to "quick action" by Canadian law enforcement.

The department says in a news release that Khan intended to use "automatic and semi-automatic weapons" in a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn.

It says he was arrested in or around Ormstown, Que., on his way to New York, and he has been charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a terrorist organization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.