Canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria, says chief of defence staff
A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier's shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 9:40AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 18, 2019 10:04AM EDT
OTTAWA - Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's chief of the defence staff, says a Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.
Vance, who delivered the news before a federal cabinet meeting in Ottawa, says next of kin have been notified.
He did not immediately release the soldier's name.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the incident took place during a training exercise, and is promising an investigation into what happened.
In a statement, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer offered condolences to the soldier's friends and family.