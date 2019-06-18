

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's chief of the defence staff, says a Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.

Vance, who delivered the news before a federal cabinet meeting in Ottawa, says next of kin have been notified.

He did not immediately release the soldier's name.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the incident took place during a training exercise, and is promising an investigation into what happened.

In a statement, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer offered condolences to the soldier's friends and family.