Canadian Tire Q2 profit falls, revenue up but below analyst estimates
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 8:42AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canadian Tire Corp.'s second-quarter profit was down compared with last year and and its revenue growth came in below analyst estimates.
The Toronto-based retailer and financial services company reports it had $156 million of net income attributable to shareholders, or $2.38 per share, down from $195.2 million or $2.81 per share a year earlier.
Its adjusted net income was $170.6 million or $2.61 per share, down from $195.2 million or $2.81 per share.
Analysts had estimated $3.04 of adjusted net income and $3.06 of net income, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Revenue was also below estimates at $3.48 billion for the three months ended June 30, up 3.2 per cent from $3.37 billion in last year's second quarter. Analysts had estimated $3.56 billion of revenue.
The company -- which operates under various retail banners including Canadian Tire, Mark's and Sport Chek -- says the quarter's sales got off to a slow start in April because of unseasonably cold weather but picked up in May and June.