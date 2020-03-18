

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Transit agencies across Canada have adjusted their operations as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic, in some cases by suspending fare collection altogether.

Efforts to reduce exposure to the virus have taken different forms at transit commissions across Canada, which have varying types of infrastructure in place.

In Saint John, N.B., the chair of the city's transit commission said the agency has followed the lead of its counterpart in Halifax in deciding to stop collecting tolls.

“We're doing this to mitigate the risk and to increase as much isolation as we can to ensure that our drivers are safe and that we can maintain service and limit exposure,” Trish Ellsworth said.

The reason behind the fare suspension was more logistical than altruistic, she noted.

Toll collection booths are located right beside the bus driver's seat on Saint John buses, and passengers are being asked to board at the rear doors so they don't have to come in close contact with either the driver or the people seated in the accessibility chairs.

“As a result, it has to be free because we cannot accommodate handling cash and checking transfer passes,” Ellsworth said.

She said there will be fiscal implications to the move, but the agency was already preparing for a financial hit because fewer people are taking transit as they try to maintain social distancing.

The transit agency in Hamilton is taking a similar approach, while Montreal's is operating on something of an honour system.

The Societe de Transport de Montreal said fares aren't being validated on buses and people who don't use mobility aids should board at the back doors.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Transit Service did a quick about-face on Tuesday after initially reducing services to a Saturday schedule following a 50 per cent drop in ridership.

“This morning's commute was not what we envisioned,” interim city manager Adam Laughlin said. “We expected more Edmontonians would be staying home. Today we learned that some routes remain nearly as popular as before.”

Photos of crowded buses circulated on social media as some would-be passengers reported drivers were passing them by.

He said the city will be monitoring usage and making adjustments accordingly.

The Toronto Transit Commission is taking a different approach, saying fare inspectors will be on board but will no longer issue fines to fare evaders, instead educating them on the rules.

The TTC said the inspectors will leave vehicles once there are 50 people on board in an effort to practice proper “social distancing.”

A spokesman for the TTC was not immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020.