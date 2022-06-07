

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.

The government issued a level two travel health notice to encourage people travelling outside the country to take extra precautions.

The public health agency says travellers could find themselves subjected to isolation or other measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The agency also warns those who leave the country could have limited access to appropriate care if they become ill and could face delays returning home.

It is rare to see outbreaks of monkeypox outside of West and Central Africa, but cases have cropped up in countries around the world in recent weeks - with 77 confirmed cases in Canada as of Friday.

The government's travel notice applies to several countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.