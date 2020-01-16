Canadian troops resume some operations in Iraq after Iran attack
A Canadian Forces door gunner keeps watch as his Griffon helicopter goes on a mission, February 20, 2017 in northern Iraq. A former foreign policy adviser to the Canadian government says there could be concerns for the safety of Canadian Forces following the killing of a top Iranian general. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 7:15AM EST
OTTAWA -- The Canadian military is resuming some operations in Iraq following a temporary suspension of activities last week.
Brig.-Gen. Michel-Henri St-Louis says the military is again flying transport aircraft in and out of Iraq to supply troops there.
St-Louis Is the commander of Joint Task Force Impact, which oversees many of Canada's anti-Islamic State efforts in Iraq and the surrounding region.
He tells The Canadian Press the military also recently swapped out some of its helicopters that were in the country and due for replacement because of wear and tear.
The Department of National Defence also says some of the estimated 200 Canadian special-forces in the north of the country have started working again, though it did not provide further details.
As for the 200 Canadian soldiers helping train Iraqi soldiers to fight ISIL, they remain largely hunkered down on Iraqi bases, where they have been since their activities were suspended last week.
The suspension followed concerns about escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S., stoking fears of an Iranian attack.