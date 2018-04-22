Canadian was killed in Peru, Global Affairs says
Eighty-one-year-old Arevalo Lomas death is said to have sparked unrest in the Ucayali region of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest. (Temple of the Way of Light via YouTube)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 10:26AM EDT
The federal government says a Canadian was killed in Peru.
Global Affairs Canada says the death was related to the reported assassination of Indigenous elder Olivia Arevalo Lomas.
Arevalo Lomas was a human rights activist of the Shipibo-Konibo people in the Ucayali region.
The federal government says it is providing consular assistance to the family of the Canadian.
The government extended its condolences following Arevalo Lomas's death.