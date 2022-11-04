

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canadians who are eligible for the GST rebate can expect to receive an additional lump-sum payment as early as Friday.

A bill introduced by the Liberal government to temporarily double the rebate became law last month with unanimous support from opposition parties.

The NDP has long advocated for the measure to help low- and modest-income Canadians cope with the rising cost of living.

While speaking in Toronto on Friday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the rebate as support for Canadians who need it.

“That money is hitting your bank accounts or you're getting a cheque in the mail that is real inflation relief,” Freeland said.

Inflation this year has reached levels not seen in four decades, with the annual inflation rate at 6.9 per cent in September.

The Canada Revenue Agency says people who are eligible for the rebate will see the payment deposited in their bank accounts Friday.

A single person eligible for the rebate can expect up to $234, while a couple with two children will receive up to $467.

However, if the payment does not show up immediately, the CRA says people should allow up to 10 days for processing before contacting the agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.