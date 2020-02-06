

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Canada’s chartered evacuation plane has landed in the virus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan, marking the beginning of the end of a two-and-a-half week ordeal for several hundred Canadians stuck in the cordoned-off metropolis.

The Airbus A330 jetliner from Hanoi, Vietnam set down at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 10:28 p.m. local time, and it is not clear when it will depart for Canada.

Toronto native Steven Li, with two surgical masks strapped across his face, spoke to CTV News Channel from the departure lounge inside the airport, saying nobody was telling approximately 100 Canadians assembled around him when the plane would arrive.

“I’ve just heard you say that it is coming,” he told CTV News Channel’s Marcia MacMillan. “Everybody seems calm, there’s no panic, there’s kids running around, people taking pictures, people eating.”

He said he expects to wait several more hours before he can board the plane.

Canada’s Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said 211 passengers were cleared to board the plane, which will fly to Vancouver to refuel and then on to CFB Trenton for quarantine.

“I feel good, I am excited to go home,” Li said.

He said passing the various checkpoints in the city, a major hassle that snarled his efforts yesterday, took several hours, as did registration for the flight at the airport afterwards.

Wuhan has been under police and paramilitary-enforced lockdown since Jan. 23, when officials cordoned it off along with the surrounding province to stem the tide of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

During that time, he said he has waited hours or days for updates from Canadian diplomats.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty. It’s quite poor in my opinion,” he said of communication.

Public health officials in Ontario said previously that everyone who wishes to board the evacuation plane will be screened for fever and other respiratory illness symptoms.

They will then be checked periodically aboard the plane, and again when they land.

Then it’s a 14 day stay in quarantine on the grounds of CFB Trenton.

"I think it's going to be very similar to being self-isolated at home, it may even be easier because accessing aid may be easier then it was back at my apartment," Li said.

He says he's eager to be back home soon.

“I’ll make my way back to Toronto,” Li said of his plans after the quarantine, adding he very much misses his family.

Champagne said Wednesday Canada had secured a few dozen seats on a U.S. plane set to leave a few hours after the flight chartered by the Canadian government.

Ottawa is still weighing its options for taking more Canadians out of Wuhan once the first flight has left, Champagne said.

Those who aren't able to get to the airport or who have decided not to make the trip are asked to contact consular officials.

-- With files from the Canadian Press