Canadians can get emergency alerts on their cellphones as of today
A giant fireball is seen as a wild fire rips through the forest 16 km south of Fort McMurray, Alberta on highway 63 on May 7, 2016. Canadians seeking updates on public emergencies will soon have to look no further than their mobile phones. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 6:11AM EDT
Starting today, Canadians won't have to be near a television or radio to receive emergency alerts.
Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones.
As of today, the National Public Alerting System -- commonly called Alert Ready -- will include wireless networks, in addition to traditional broadcast channels.
In the case of a life-threatening emergency, officials will send a localized alert that will compel compatible phones to emit an alarm and display a bilingual text warning.
Situations that could prompt an alert include forest fires, terrorist threats or an Amber Alert for a missing child.
Canada's broadcast regulator, the CRTC, has said that wireless carriers will conduct one test of the system during the week of May 6.