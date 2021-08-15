Justin Trudeau's quest for a Liberal pandemic majority mandate began today at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

With his family at his side, Trudeau talked about all the things his minority government has done for Canadians in the last two years. He highlighted how the Liberal government saw Canada through the pandemic, the economic crisis and took steps to deal with climate change. And then came the pivot. In spite of those accomplishments, in a minority parliament, Trudeau said now it is the voters' turn to "weigh in." Again and again, Trudeau came back to his "election sell," asking viewers, "Who wouldn't want to have a voice?" Over the next 36 days, Trudeau will push that line. The party needs to keep the 155 seats it holds now and win 15 more to get to 170 seats to reach Trudeau's goal.

Trudeau challenged the other leaders to explain why Canadians should not have a say at this time.

The first to get a shot at that was the Conservative leader Erin O'Toole. He stood in front of a rather bland blue backdrop promising to "Secure the Future." That did nothing to help his image as a steady but not too exciting political leader. And his campaign team chose not to have him introduce his family.

Unlike Trudeau, the Conservative leader began by recognizing the costs of the pandemic on lives – 26,700 so far in Canada - as well as the economic costs and jobs lost across the country. O'Toole focused on his economic plan to spur a post-pandemic recovery. He reminded Canadians that the Trudeau government is "borrowing $424 million a day, racking up $1.4 trillion of debt that he's (Trudeau) going to ask you and your children to pay back."

O'Toole faced a series of questions about vaccine mandates. He didn't answer any of them directly, only saying he supports vaccines and other health measures to fight COVID-19. Later, in an interview with CP24, he found the line that was missing in the morning and said he respects that "Canadians make their own decisions" about vaccines. His opening gambit in front of the cameras didn't address climate change in any way.

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democrats, broke with tradition. As the leader of the fourth party, Singh should have waited for the leader of the Bloc Quebecois, Yves-Francois Blanchet, to finish his speech and news conference. But Singh went in front of cameras in Montreal to keep the English flow going. The NDP leader stood with his wife and a handful of young masked supporters to lay out his case to the country.

Singh said it is "dangerous" to hold the election now, and answering Trudeau's challenge, he said it was a "selfish election" called by Trudeau to try to secure a majority. Singh repeated the party's list of promises, including a tax on the ultra-rich to pay for them. He promised that the NDP will "fight for all Canadians."

Finally, Annamie Paul, the new leader of the Green Party, put some life into a very predictable morning. She stood outside in front of signs, supporters, candidates and a willingness to smile and even laugh. Her leadership is being challenged within the party and she will have a very difficult time getting those valuable seconds on daily TV newscasts. But today, she laid out the challenges facing Canada in an original way. Paul led with the climate costs hitting British Columbia, putting numbers to it by listing how many Canadian have died in BC due to the heat and fires in the province. The Green Party will be strapped for cash in this campaign and may be challenged fielding candidates in ridings across the country. The party website today lists a total of 18 candidates nominated so far.

Trudeau walked with his family down an Ottawa street Sunday afternoon and did a few elbow knocks along the way. He will be in Montreal on Monday.

O'Toole is expected to spend another day in Ottawa, and Singh will be in the GTA.