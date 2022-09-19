

The Canadian Press





Thousands of Canadians across the country are preparing to tune in Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London today in tribute to the country's longest-serving head of state.

The queen died on Sept. 8 at her holiday home of Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands at the age of 96, plunging the United Kingdom into 10 days of national mourning.

The death of the country's longest reigning monarch after 70 years on the throne has elicited grief from people around the world.

Queues of well-wishers stretched for blocks during her official lying-in-state, with wait times reaching as high as 24 hours.

While some Canadians made the trip to London to pay their respects, many others plan to take in the early-morning proceedings from their homes or local viewing parties.

The funeral, which is being attended by a Canadian delegation led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and will include involvement from the RCMP, is set to get underway at Westminster Abbey at 6 a.m. EDT.