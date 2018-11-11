

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Spiritual leaders reflected on the horrors of the First World War while calling for a world of tolerance and peace on Sunday as thousands of Canadians braved the biting cold to remember and honour those who fought to defend such ideals.

While the sun shone down on those assembled around the National War Memorial under a brilliant blue sky, thoughts and memories of the War to End All Wars -- which ended exactly 100 years earlier -- hung heavy over the annual ceremony.

"We gather on this hallowed ground, on which is interred Canada's unknown soldiers, to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Maj.-Gen. Guy Chapdelaine, the military's most senior chaplain, intoned as the crowd stood silently.

"On the centenary of the signing of the armistice, we honour those whose names we know -- and those whose names are known to God alone."

Yet Chapdelaine also preached a message of peace and reconciliation as he addressed growing concerns in Canada and around the world that the hard lessons learned from that terrible conflict and the Second World War are in danger of being forgotten.

"Lord of justice and peace, enable us to lay down our own weapons of exclusion, intolerance, hatred and strife," Chapdelaine said. "Make us instruments of peace that we may seek reconciliation in our world."

The same theme was picked up by Rabbi Reuven Bulka in his own address, who urged Canadians to "reflect on the notion of a world war," and asked: "If the world can be at war, is it not possible for the world to be at peace?

"It is not only possible, it is terribly necessary," he added. "We gather today yearning for a world that is truly at peace. Peace that is highlighted by respect, inclusion, co-operation, helpfulness, kindness and enveloping appreciation."

The addresses were timely, coinciding as they did with a gathering of world leaders in Paris to mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War -- and to discuss efforts to prevent such a terrible conflict from erupting again.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among those in Paris, where nationalism has been identified as a real threat to the fragile state of international peace and stability that has persisted since the end of the Second World War.

Much of that concern centres on U.S. President Donald Trump's actions since coming to power, which include undercutting the NATO military alliance and threatening the rules-based order established after 1945.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Sophie Trudeau attended Ottawa's ceremony on behalf of the prime minister and laid a wreath on behalf of the government.

Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette also attended the event, dressed in a naval officer's uniform to signify her rank as the Canadian Forces' commander-in-chief, after having just returned from a trip to Belgium for commemorative events.

She greeted military veterans and special guests in attendance with friendly respects before the ceremony kicked off with a children's choir leading the crowd in singing the national anthem.

At 11 a.m., the sombre silence was broken by the beginning of a 21-gun salute and the deep tolling of a bell marking the solemn occasion.

A flyover of five CF-18 Hornet aircraft from Cold Lake, Alta., also flew above the crowd at the National War Memorial in a "missing man" formation.

Also in attendance was Anita Cenerini, who was named by the Royal Canadian Legion as this year's Silver Cross Mother after her son, Thomas Welsh, died May 8, 2004, three months after returning from his mission in Afghanistan.

He was the first Canadian soldier to die by suicide after serving in the war in Afghanistan.

The ceremony in Ottawa was one of many across the country marking Remembrance Day.

Crowds of people filled the square at Halifax's Grand Parade to mark the occasion, with the sombre crowd standing in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since.

Mark Monk, who attended the ceremony to lay a wreath for Halifax Pride, said Sunday was both a day for remembrance, and a day to think about current conflicts.

"Although we're celebrating the 100th anniversary of the armistice of the end of the First World War, war is still prevalent in all places around the world," he said.

"Even at home there's still conflict of every kind, everywhere: in our own communities, abroad, everybody. And it's the responsibility as a community and as a society to work together to remove conflict, barriers, and work together because we're all the same."

In Montreal, representatives from all Canada's armed forces marched to the sound of a beating drum as a military parade marked the start of a Remembrance Day ceremony.

Other veterans joined the crowd outside the fences that lined the downtown square for the hour-long ceremony, saluting when the band played the "Last Post" and "O Canada."

Two Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters conducted a low-altitude flyby, as the first of 21 cannon blasts marked the beginning of two minutes of silence.

Retired major general Denis Thompson, who served 39 years with Canada's armed forces, said Remembrance Day events are "cathartic and important" for those who served.

Thompson, who also commanded troops in Cypress, Bosnia and Egypt's Sinai peninsula, said he passes the time by remembering the 25 Canadian and dozen American soldiers who died and the 100 that were injured during his time in Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009.

"I can fill those two minutes of silence very easily, just by cycling through the names of the men that died under my command." he said.

Ontario's premier encouraged Canadians to remember soldiers past and present as they reflect on the centennial anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Doug Ford told a crowd assembled in front of the provincial legislature that "Canadian heroes span every conflict and every generation."

He spoke after a Remembrance Day ceremony that saw as many as 500 troops march towards Queen's Park while John McCrae's poem "In Flanders Fields" was read aloud.

Later today, Dominion carillonneur Andrea McCrady will play the bells in Parliament Hill at sunset as part of an initiative organized by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Bells will ring out as night falls in one place after another across the country, including at city halls and places of worship, on military bases and ships, and at ceremonies to honour veterans who served during the First World War.

McCrady will play "The Last Post" on the Peace Tower carillon, followed by striking the largest bell 100 times, at five-second intervals, which represents the moment in 1918 when bells across Europe tolled as the war came to an end.